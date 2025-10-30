Apple TV has announced its lineup of programming for the whole family.

It includes the new holiday special “The First Snow of Fraggle Rock,” premiering on December 5, and Peanuts classics “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” streaming for free on November 15 and November 16, and on December 13 and December 14, respectively.

Plus, just in time for the holidays, catch the premiere of action-comedy sequel “The Family Plan 2” on November 21 and the global streaming debut of Apple’s record-breaking blockbuster hit “F1 The Movie” on December 12.

The holiday cheer continues on Apple TV this year as viewers can discover and rewatch festive Apple Original specials now streaming, including BAFTA Award-winning “The Velveteen Rabbit,” based on the iconic children’s classic; “Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas,” featuring the Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star; hit musical comedy “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer; “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” starring the Queen of Christmas; Academy Award-winning special “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; and “A Carpool Karaoke Christmas,” the holiday event from multi-Emmy Award-winning “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

Viewers are also invited to stream a variety of Apple TV specials and holiday episodes from celebrated series including “Frog and Toad: Christmas Eve”; “Sago Mini Friends: New Year’s Steve”; “Eva the Owlet: Eva’s Moon Wish”; “Shape Island: The Winter Blues”; “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown”; “Interrupting Chicken: A Chicken Carol Holiday Special”; “Pretzel and the Puppies: Merry Muttgomery!”; “The Snoopy Show: Happiness is the Gift of Giving” Holiday Collection; and “Fraggle Rock: Night of the Lights.”

You can find details about all the films and shows here.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

