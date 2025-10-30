Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the company’s revenue in the current quarter will increase by at least 10%.

“We expect total company revenue to grow by 10 to 12% year over year, we expect iPhone revenue to grow double digits, year over year, and we expect that that would make the December quarter the best ever in the history of the company,” he said.

Cook said that Apple was confident in its guidance because of the strong reception for the company’s new iPhone 17 devices, released in September, which he said was “off the chart.”

“We look at the results to date, the reception of the consumer on the very strong iPhone lineup,” he told CNBC. “We’re looking at traffic in our stores, which is up significantly year on year. We see enthusiasm around the world.”

