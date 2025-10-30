Apple has added new features and expanded flexibility to its App Store review process.

Developers can now can send additional items to App Review independent of an existing submission. Apple says this give them greater flexibility when submitting apps and games. For example, developers can now submit:

One or more In-App Events in a separate submission if they have an app version under review.

An app version to address a critical bug that’s separate from any existing custom product pages under review.

One or more Game Center features — including achievements, leaderboards, challenges, and more — in a submission that’s separate from an app version under review.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related