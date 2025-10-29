Spatial, which specializes in collaborative immersive design, has announced two products that the company says representing “a powerful ecosystem expansion that bridges the gap between immersive design on Apple Vision Pro and team-wide review on iPhone.”

Analogue 26, which integrates the new Logitech Muse digital pencil to give designers new annotation tools, enables teams to sketch ideas on or around any 3D model, with each member contributing on their own real-time, shareable layer. The suite now includes Analogue Portal 26, an iPhone app that brings clients and stakeholders directly into the immersive 3D review process for the first time.

Together, these tools remove friction, reduce costly conceptual mistakes and dramatically accelerate design, according to Calin Pacurariu, CEO and co-founder, Spatial. He adds that key collaborative capabilities between distributed design & client teams include:

Enhanced Team Collaboration: Brainstorm ideas simultaneously on a shared team whiteboard or develop concepts on private draft layers before pushing them to the live view for real-time feedback.

Contextual Discussions: Add selected annotations to discussions for specific assets, point of view and more.

Volumetric Annotation & Notes: Communicate ideas with precision by highlighting specific sections of a model or placing brief text notes directly in the 3D space. This ensures feedback is clear and directly tied to the subject.

To learn more or to connect your team with Spatial, visit www.spatialinc.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related