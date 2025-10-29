Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Trendforce: Apple has yet to begin discussions with TSMC about adopting the A16 process for its mobile application processors (APs).

° From 9to5Mac: US passport support in Apple Wallet is a hugely important step for digital ID.

° From Macworld: GM shifts into stupidity with its CarPlay strategy. The U.S. car maker invokes Steve Jobs to defend dropping the thing everyone loves.

° From Reuters: Skyworks Solutions will buy smaller rival Qorvo, forming a $22 billion combined company that supplies radio-frequency chips to Apple and other smartphone makers.

° From Bloomberg: Apple CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump and other technology executives from the U.S. and Japan today at a closed-door dinner in Tokyo.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, an in-depth panel discussion explores the major AWS outage and its ripple effects across businesses, Amazon devices, and essential services, raising concerns about redundancy and cloud dependency.

