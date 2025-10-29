Apple has convinced a U.S. judge to dismiss part of a proposed class action accusing the company of concealing sound-quality defects in its first-generation AirPods Pro, reports Reuters.

U.S. District Judge Noël Wise in San Jos granted Apple’s request to dismiss nationwide consumer protection and warranty allegations, saying the plaintiffs had not presented sufficient factual detail. Wise also dismissed a claim for unjust enrichment under California law, notes Reuters.

The proposed class action lawsuit claimed Apple touted its first gen AirPods Pro as having “superior audio and noise-cancelling qualities.” The lawsuit sayid that Apple continued to sell the earphone to customers despite knowing the AirPods had an audio defect.

What audio defect? One that causes crackling or static sounds, loss of bass sounds, or an increase in background sounds. The lawsuit says that Apple’s advertising about the AirPods was “false and misleading” and violates California’s consumer protection and warranty laws (among others).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related