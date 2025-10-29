Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says it has its first glimpse at how iPhone 17 models performed since their launch in September 2025.

The early results show a successful launch, with most new models, except the iPhone 17 Air, gaining significant share. Apple began selling the new models on September 19, so the data includes over two weeks of sales in the September quarter.

Even with less than three weeks of sales in a thirteen-week quarter, the iPhone 17 models accounted for 29% of sales, a marked improvement over how the iPhone 16 models performed (20%) in the September 2024 quarter, according to CIRP. The model mix results show great interest in the Pro and Pro Max models, while the new iPhone 17 Air model showed virtually no sign of traction.

