Apple has joined the Advisory Board of The Game Awards, as reported by VGC.

The Game Awards is an annual event celebrating the video game industry, similar to the Oscars for film. Apple is now the 14th member of the Advisory Board, which “helps guide and advance the mission of The Game Awards,” according to The Game Awards. The tech giant joins companies such as Activision, AMD, EA, Epic Games, Kojima Productions, Microsoft, Nintendo, Riot Games, Rockstar, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Tencent, Ubisoft, and Valve on the board.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Apple will have no impact on The Game Awards nominees, the winners or know the final results ahead of the show. The Game Awards winners are ultimately chosen by a jury comprised of media and publications.

The Game Awards returns this year on Thursday, December 11th. Once again, it’ll be held live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. However, the event will also be live-streamed through the official channels. Last year’s award show broke records with 54 million livestreams, marking a 31% increase compared to the 2023 show, reports iPhone in Canada.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related