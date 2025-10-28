Sydney Sweeney is partnering with director Justin Lin on an upcoming film, “The Man From Rio,” for Apple Original Films, reports Deadline.

The article says the adventure film is a modern take on the 1964 French film of the same name. The original pic starred Jean-Paul Belmondo and Françoise Dorléac and follows a young private on military leave who comes to the rescue of his girlfriend, who’s been abducted by thieves and brought to Rio de Janeiro. An extravagant adventure ensues.

Lin is producing through his Perfect Storm Entertainment along with Oscar nominee Kevin Walsh, who will produce through The Walsh Company. Chase Palmer penned the script. In addition to starring, Sweeney will serve as executive producer.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related