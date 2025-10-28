Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: T-Mobile is closing its AutoPay discount loophole for Apple Pay and credit card payments.

° From The MacObserver: A man’s iPhone automatically called for help after his car hit wild bears on a dark road, proving technology can truly save lives.

° From Macworld: Here’s proof that those iPhone typos you keep making aren’t your fault. iOS 26 seems to have broken one of the most fundamental parts of the iPhone.

° From Wccftech: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC continues to enjoy a surge in 3nm chipset orders thanks to increased iPhone 17 shipments.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Join relates his experience with the Rolling Square AirCard Pro —a slim, credit-card-sized Bluetooth tracker compatible with Apple’s Find My network.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related