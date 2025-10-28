MacPaw, a global software development company, has launched Moonlock, a new cybersecurity application exclusively for macOS. The company says the app is designed for everyday Mac users who feel overwhelmed by the complexity of digital security.

“Cybersecurity shouldn’t feel like a maze of fear and complexity,” said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and Founder of MacPaw. “With Moonlock, we want to turn the anxiety into confidence — giving people powerful protection that feels simple, human, and reassuring.”

He says the launch addresses a growing need for Mac security. The latest Moonlock Survey shows that 66% of Mac users faced a cyber threat last year, while Mac malware detections rose by 20% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Moonlock is designed to provide real-time protection — a feature that runs continuous background scanning to block threats even when the app is quit. For more in-depth checks, the Malware Scanner allows users to perform scheduled system scans.

The application also includes features for holistic digital safety, including a VPN tool that secures Internet connections on public networks and a Network Inspector that allows users to block connections to specific countries. Moonlock also includes a System Protection tool that walks users through tightening their Mac’s native security settings and a Security Advisor that offers actionable advice for building safer online habits. All these functions with in-app explanations that empower users and help them feel genuinely secure, says Kosovan.

Moonlock is available for purchase at https://macpaw.com/moonlock with several pricing options, including an annual subscription for US$54 and a 7-day free trial. It is also included as part of MacPaw’s Setapp subscription.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related