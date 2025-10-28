The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max tied for Best iPhone in Gizmodo’s Best Tech of 2025 Awards.

The awards cover more than 50 categories of products tested and reviewed by the consumer tech team at Gizmodo. This year’s winners include:

Best iPhone: iPhone 17 Pro / 17 Pro Max

Best Android Smartwatch: Google Pixel Watch 4

Best Wireless Headphones: Sony WH-1000XM6

Best Smart Glasses: Meta Ray-Ban Display

Best Gaming Laptop: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

Best Mouse: Logitech MX Master 4

Best Portable Speaker: Bose SoundLink Plus

Best GPU: AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT

Best Console: Nintendo Switch 2

Best Tech Toy: Lego Game Boy

Beyond these highlights, additional awards recognize innovation across categories such as wearables, cameras, tablets, and gaming tech.

