Apple’s market capitalization briefly surpassed $4 trillion just after opening today, making it the third public company to reach that figure.

The tech giant became the world’s first $3 trillion company in January 2022. As noted by MacRumors, Nvidia reached $4 trillion back in July and is creeping closer to $5 trillion, while Microsoft also hit $4 trillion that same month before dropping down to a $3.9 trillion valuation, but it too has passed $4 trillion again this morning.

Market capitalization is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock, calculated by multiplying the current stock price by the total number of shares in circulation. It serves as a key metric for determining a company’s size, which investors use to gauge market value, risk, and return potential.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related