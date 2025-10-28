Apple’s Services is expected to hit US$100 billion in annual revenue for the first time this year, reports the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

This section of the tech giant’s business unit is expected to deliver annual revenues of $108.6 billion in the year to last month, which is up around 13% from the previous year, the article adds. That’s according to analysts’ estimates at Visible Alpha.

Apple Services include entertainment subscriptions like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, cloud services like iCloud+, and other offerings such as Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, Apple Books, and Apple Podcasts. Services like Apple Pay, Apple Card, and AppleCare provide financial and device support. Popular tools like the App Store, Apple Maps, and iMessage are also part of Apple’s service offerings.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related