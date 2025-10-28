Apple has rolled out release candidates of macOS Tahoe 26.1, iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver”, is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Registered developers can download the release candidates via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

