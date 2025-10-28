Following the successful launch of the Apple TV series “The Last Frontier,” Apple and director Sam Hargrave have found their next project on which to team, reports Deadline.

The director is in talks to helm an adaptation of the Dark Horse Comic “Last Flight Out.” The film is being adapted from Marc Guggenheim’s graphic novel published by Dark Horse and illustrated by Eduardo Ferigato.

The novel is about a father and daughter trying to reconcile at the end of the world. The project also reunites Apple with Hargrave after the two worked together on the upcoming tentpole “Matchbox” starring John Cena.

About Apple TV

