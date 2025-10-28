Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has announced several initiatives that aim to benefit 2026 Toyota bZ battery electric vehicle (BEV) drivers as the vehicle begins arriving at dealers nationwide this month.

In addition to a host of performance and range improvements, bZ drivers will also be able to enjoy access to a vastly expanded network of DC fast chargers, including the Tesla Supercharger Network, new Plug & Charge capability, and intelligent Apple Maps EV Routing, according to Thibaut de Barros Conti, vice president, Business Development, TMNA.

Available for all 2023 and newer Toyota BEVs, Apple Maps can now access real-time vehicle information to efficiently navigate iPhone users to compatible chargers on the way to their destinations, taking into account factors like battery performance and elevation changes.

