You’ll soon be able to add a digital version of your U.S. passport to your iPhone, Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said during her keynote at the Money20/20 USA conference in Las Vegas.

As noted by MacRumors, on its iOS 26 page, Apple says the delayed feature will be “coming later this year.” Whenever it arrives, the digital passport feature of the Wallet app will allow U.S. travelers to use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present their passport at select TSA checkpoints for domestic flights.

This digital ID, which uses facial scanning for verification, can help travelers speed through security lines by providing an alternative to a physical passport for domestic travel. However, physical passports are still required for international travel and border crossings, as the digital passport.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related