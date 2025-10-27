Apple may be preparing iPad apps for Pixelmator Pro, Compressor, Motion, and MainStage, according to new App Store IDs uncovered by MacRumors.

All four of the apps are currently available on the Mac only. I’ve said before that I really need Pixelmator Pro on the iPad. And, as noted by MacRumors, here’s an overview of each app:

Pixelmator Pro : Professional image editing app acquired by Apple earlier this year

: Professional image editing app acquired by Apple earlier this year Compressor : Final Cut Pro companion app for compressing audio and video files

: Final Cut Pro companion app for compressing audio and video files Motion : Final Cut Pro companion app for creating 2D/3D titles, transitions, and effects

: Final Cut Pro companion app for creating 2D/3D titles, transitions, and effects MainStage: Logic Pro companion app for live performances

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related