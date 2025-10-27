Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From The Hollywood Reporter: A visit to the new MLS facility in Stamford, Connecticut underscores the tech giant’s growing ambitions in live sports.

° From 9to5Mac: Here’s what the first spatial stylus for Apple Vision Pro can (and can’t yet) do.

° From The Information: Apple plans to add support in upcoming iPhones as early as next year for 5G networks that aren’t tethered to Earth’s surface, which includes satellites

° From Macworld: The M5 MacBook Pro runs hotter than the M4 it replaces. The one-fan design of the MacBook Pro is becoming a drawback.

° From MacRumors: Developers can now make Android apps with Apple’s Swift.

° From The MacObserver: Apple now allows video playback on CarPlay through AirPlay in iOS 26, but automakers must enable support before you can use it.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the session starts with a discussion of the expansion of Apple’s CarPlay Ultra and which automakers are committing or holding back, highlighting Hyundai’s early adoption.

