Foxconn is expanding its workforce and production lines in India over the next six to eight months as it scales up its Apple AirPods manufacturing, according to the Economic Times.

The plant, in Kongara Kalan, began commercial production of AirPods in April. The ET says machinery is being shifted from its Vietnam facilities as Foxconn diversifies operations beyond China. The target capacity is supposedly 200,000 AirPods a month, up from more than 100,000 estimated now.

The expansion is in line with Apple’s growing manufacturing ecosystem in the country. For example, the tech giant has expanded its supply chain in India to nearly 45 companies. This includes local component makers and those who make up the subassembly ecosystem of the iPhone maker, the article says, quoting unnamed “officials familiar with the matter.” These component suppliers have so far created about 350,000 jobs, including 120,000 direct jobs, they said.

