Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 20-24.

° The iPhone 17 series have outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% during the first 10 days of availability in China and the US.

° Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple are offering the league’s entire slate of playoff matches to all Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost.

° A new Chinese lawsuit claims Apple abuses its market dominance by restricting app distribution.

° Apple has again attacked the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) crackdown.

° Apple posted its highest-ever iPhone shipments in India in quarter three.

° A foldable iPad has been rumored for 2027. Then 2028. Now Bloomberg claims it won’t arrive until 2029.

° Apple is “drastically” cutting production of the iPhone Air and shifting focus toward the iPhone 17and iPhone 17 Pro models.

° Mac sales see 14.9% annual growth in third quarter.

° Britain’s government and the EU are still trying to interfere with Apple (and Google’s) business.

° Apple will reportedly call its 2027 lineup the iPhone 20 rather than the iPhone 19.

° Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) is up for sale and Apple has reportedly shown interest in acquiring the Warner Brothers TV and film library.

° Counterpoint Research says an “iPhone Fold” could redefine customer expectations about foldable smartphones.

° Vimeo has announced support for multiple new 3D video formats on Apple Vision Pro, alongside other new features.

° Britain’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has ruled against Apple after a trial of the lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of abusing its power.

° Apple is now building and shipping American-made artificial intelligence servers in the United States.

