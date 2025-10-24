Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Jamf, which specializes in managing and securing Apple at work, has announced the beta release of AI Analysis for Jamf Executive Threat Protection — a new artificial intelligence-powered capability designed to accelerate and simplify mobile forensic analysis.

° Anthropic has introduced Claude Code on the web and iOS, launching it as a research preview to subscribers on its Pro and Max plans. It lets you kick off coding sessions without opening your terminal. Connect your GitHub repositories, describe what you need, and Claude handles the implementation.

° CardFlight, Inc, and Worldpay, which specializes in payment technology, have announced that all SwipeSimple merchants now have access to to Tap to Pay on the iPhone.

