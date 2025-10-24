Another day, another lawsuit. Apple’s line of Beats wireless headphones is the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that the devices don’t work as advertised for voice calls, reports CNET.

The suit, filed in August in California, says that headphones under Apple’s Beats umbrella, including the Beats Fit Pro, Beats Solo Pro and Beats, suffer from poor-quality audio when used for videoconference apps such as Teams or Zoom.

The class-action lawsuit includes customers who purchased Beats Fit Pro, Beats Solo Pro or other Beats headphones after July 9, 2021. A representative for Apple hasn’t yet responded to CNET’s request for a comment.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related