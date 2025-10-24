Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° Aura has launched the $499 Ink Frame. With an ultra-thin profile, a softly lit display, paper-textured matting, and a glossy finish, Ink “looks like a classic frame —not a piece of tech,” the company says.

° Nomad has launched its latest Apple Watch accessory, the Stratos Band. The company says it combines lightweight and durable titanium with FKM rubber for a breathable, comfortable, and durable watch band, unlike anything else I’ve tested.

