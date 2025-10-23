Vimeo has announced support for multiple new 3D video formats on Apple Vision Pro, alongside other new features, reports 9to5Mac.

One new format is VR180. 9to5Mac says it is one of the most common 3D video formats available. It gives you a wide 180° field of view, usually in stereoscopic 3D. Because only one direction has to be captured compared to 360° video, VR180 is typically easier to produce, so support for this format will likely bring a wealth of VR content to Apple Vision Pro.

Vimeo is also adding support for Apple Immersive Video content and Apple Projected Media Profile (APMP). The latter is a new format that was introduced at WWDC25. It supports 180°, 360°, and Wide FOV video. Vimeo’s support for APMP will enable “creators to capture in Blackmagic cameras, edit in Final Cut Pro, and distribute directly via Vimeo”.

The Vimeo app is now available for download in the App Store for Apple Vision Pro. You can use ti watch and upload videos to the spatial computer.

Apple’s new Vision Pro with an M5 processor is now available. Apple says the update “delivers a leap forward in performance, improved display rendering, and extended battery life, in addition to a comfortable new Dual Knit Band.”

