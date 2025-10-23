Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Morgan Stanley says that the initial very strong demand for the iPhone 17 family is continuing, and just based on that, Apple should slightly exceed Wall Street expectations for the quarter.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is one of more than a thousand public figures to call for an interim ban on the development of AI superintelligence.

° From The MacObserver: Chrome for iOS is testing Reader Mode again, now found under Page Tools. It adds a fade animation and a clean reading view for supported pages.

° From Macworld: Can the M5 MacBook Pro’s boosted graphics challenge PC gaming laptops? The M5 offers significant GPU improvements, but the most demanding gamers won’t have any of it.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Apple’s reported acquisition of Prompt.ai’s team/IP drew thoughts from the MacVoices panel about what it could mean for computer vision across Face ID, HomeKit, a rumored HomePod with a screen, and even a home robot.

