Huawei Technologies has released to consumers in China the latest version of its proprietary operating system, HarmonyOS 6, that enables direct file transfers between Huawei and Apple devices for the first time, reports the South China Morning Post.

HarmonyOS 6 is expected to be found in more than 90 Huawei devices including the Mate 70 and Pura 80 smartphones, according to the company. The updated mobile operating system’s new function, which is similar to Apple’s AirDrop feature, enables short-range wireless transfer of photos and documents without the need for data plans, says the South China Morning Post.

HarmonyOS 6 is the second release of HarmonyOS NEXT major native iteration under the current third generation of the HarmonyOS platform that released on October 22. It was first announced at the HDC keynote on June 20, with its developer preview released on June 25.

