Apple is now building and shipping American-made artificial intelligence servers in the United States, reports Fox Business.

In February, Apple announced a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston as part of its commitment to the United States. At the time, the 250,000 square-foot facility was set to open in 2026. But in response to President Trump’s aggressive push to get these projects online as soon as possible, Apple is ahead of schedule, with servers now being shipped to Apple’s data centers across the United States.

“We’re thrilled to be shipping American-made advanced servers from our Houston facility,” Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan told Fox News Digital. “As part of our $600 billion commitment to the United States, these servers will be installed in our data centers and play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence with Private Cloud Compute. Our teams have done an incredible job accelerating work to get the new Houston factory up and running ahead of schedule. We plan to continue expanding the facility to increase production next year.”

CEO Tim Cook has said that the $600 billion (originally pegged at $500 billion, but increased) commitment includes Apple’s work with thousands of suppliers across all 50 states, direct employment, Apple Intelligence infrastructure and data centers, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states. Apple remains one of the largest U.S. taxpayers, having paid more than $75 billion in U.S. taxes over the past five years, including $19 billion in 2024 alone.

Today, Apple supports more than 2.9 million jobs across the country through direct employment, work with U.S.-based suppliers and manufacturers, and developer jobs in the thriving iOS app economy.

