When Apple introduces a new iPhone line-up in 2027, it will be dubbed the iPhone 20 rather than the iPhone 19, according to Omdia.

Per ETNews, at a conference held at El Tower in Seocho-gu, Seoul on October 22, Omdia Chief Researcher Heo Moo-yeol said, “”Apple will launch iPhone 18e and iPhone 20 in the first half of 2027, and iPhone 20 Air, Pro, Pro Max and iPhone Fold 2 will be released in the second half of 2027.”

He didn’t say why Apple would go against the traditional name change, but it’s almost certainly due to the fact that 2027 will be the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said the 20th anniversary smartphone will have a mostly glass, curved iPhone — without any cutouts in the display. And it’s likely to adopt a Samsung-made OLED technology called COE (Color Filter on Encapsulation) to make the display brighter and thinner than previous panels.

Also, according to ETNews, the 2027 iPhone will likely have “Mobile High-Reverse Memory (HBM),” a memory that significantly increases the signal transmission speed (bandwidth) by stacking DRAM.

