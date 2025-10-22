Apple TV has revealed the premiere date and first look at the 11-episode third season of the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series “Shrinking,” starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford.

It also has performances from stars Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, “Shrinking” season three will premiere globally with a one-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28, on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026.

“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to the ensemble cast, “Shrinking” season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award winner and activist Michael J. Fox.

“Shrinking” is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley executive produce.

