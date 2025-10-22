Apple customers can now discover and buy the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple Vision Pro — all featuring the i M5 chip — at Apple Store locations, on apple.com, and in the Apple Store app.

Here’s how Apple describes the new products: “iPad Pro with M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad experience ever, packing an incredible amount of power into an ultraportable design. And with iPadOS 26, it brings unprecedented capabilities for users looking to do even more on iPad. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro, powered by the M5 chip, delivers a big leap in overall performance and a huge boost to AI workloads, provides faster storage, offers up to 24 hours of battery life, and comes to life with the beautifully designed macOS Tahoe.2 With M5, Apple Vision Pro delivers a leap forward in performance, improved display rendering, and extended battery life, in addition to a comfortable new Dual Knit Band.”

Customers can take advantage of customization and configure-to-order options, as well as shop accessories and AppleCare for their new device. Apple also offers convenient home delivery options or pickup at a local Apple Store. You can read more here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related