Global personal (PC) shipments rose 8.1% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple, Lenovo, and Asus saw over 10% YoY growth in shipments, further consolidating their worldwide market dominance among the major brands. Apple’s shipments jumped 14.9% YoY in Q3 2025 thanks to popular new MacBook models and enterprise adoption.

Counterpoint says significant growth in the AI PC market is expected from 2026, following the launch of new AI chipsets by key manufacturers. The significant ramp-up in AI PC shipments is anticipated to commence after 2026. This shift will be powered by the commercialization of next-generation processors specifically designed for on-device AI, notes Counterpoint.

