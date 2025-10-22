GM plans to drop support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on all new vehicles in the near future, and not just its electric car lineup, according to GM CEO Mary Barra.

In a Decoder interview with The Verge’s Nilay Patel, she confirmed the car maker will eventually end support of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on both gas-powered and electric cars as the company proceeds to a major rollout of what it’s calling a new centralized computing platform, set to launch in 2028.

In place of Apple and Google’s tech, GM is working to update its current Android-powered infotainment experience with a Google Gemini-powered assistant and an assortment of other custom apps, built both in-house and with partners.

On the slim chance that you’re not familiar with it, CarPlay is an Apple standard that enables a car radio or automotive head unit to be a display and controller for an iOS device. It is available on iPhone 5 and later models running iOS 7.1 or later.

Android Auto is similar technology for Android devices.

