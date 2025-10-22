Apple TV has released the trailer for “Pluribus,” the drama hailing from writer and director Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of “Better Call Saul.”

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her acclaimed performance in “Better Call Saul,” the nine-episode drama series will make its global debut on Apple TV with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26.

Picked up in a two-season order, “Pluribus” is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

