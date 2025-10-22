Apple has removed Tea, the women’s safety app which went viral earlier this year before facing multiple data breaches, from the App Store.

Here’s how the app is described: The Tea app is a women-only dating app designed for safety and vetting men, functioning like a Yelp for dates. It allows approved female users to anonymously rate and review men they have dated, and to run background checks, criminal record searches, and reverse image searches to verify a person’s identity and check for “catfishing” or other red flags. The app has gained significant attention, partly due to its viral nature and partly due to a data breach in July 2025.

“This app is currently not available in your country or region,” a message on the Apple App Store currently says when trying to visit a link to the app.

Apple told 404 Media in an email it removed the app, as well as a copycat called TeaOnHer, for failing to meet the company’s terms of use around content moderation and user privacy. The tech giant also said it received an excessive number of complaints, including ones about the personal data of minors being posted in the apps.

