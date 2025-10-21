Apple TV has revealed a first look and premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of “Hijack.”

It stars and is executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”). Created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Litvinenko”). The eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until February 25, 2026.

Here’s how it’s described: In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

