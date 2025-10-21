Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From Macworld: Trump Mobile is selling ‘renewed’ iPhones that are really terrible deals. You can get a current iPhone 16e for a cheaper price than Trump Mobile’s refurbished iPhone 15.
° From Yahoo Finance: Shares in the tech giant were trading for as much as US$263.47 yesterday on the intraday market.
° From Apple’s YouTube channel: A new video promoting the Mac features the voice of the late Jane Goodall.
° From The MacObserver: Windows 11’s latest update broke basic recovery tools again, showing why macOS remains the more stable, reliable, and user-friendly choice for everyday work.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode a MacVoices Live! discussion covers another major recall—this time ESR’s HaloLock power banks over fire risks—and explores why power bank failures remain common despite reputable brands.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today