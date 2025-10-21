Apple Mail in iOS 26 and iPad OS added new categories. Some folks don’t like ‘em. If you’re one of those folks, here’s how you can disable them:
From the inbox view:
- Open the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the three-dots menu (…) in the top-right corner of the inbox.
- Select List View from the pop-up menu to return to the single-list format.
How to use and manually manage categories
- To see all mail temporarily:
- While the categories are visible, swipe the category bar at the top of the inbox to the left until you see All Mail and tap it.
To manually categorize a sender’s emails:
- Open an email from the sender you want to re-categorize.
- Tap the More button (three dots) at the top of the message list.
- Select Categorize Sender.
- Choose a different category and tap Continue
To reset manual categorizations:
- Go to Settings > Mail.
- Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.
- Scroll down to the bottom and tap Reset Manual Categorization.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today