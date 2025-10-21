Apple Mail in iOS 26 and iPad OS added new categories. Some folks don’t like ‘em. If you’re one of those folks, here’s how you can disable them:

From the inbox view:

  1. Open the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap the three-dots menu (…) in the top-right corner of the inbox.
  3. Select List View from the pop-up menu to return to the single-list format. 

How to use and manually manage categories 

  • To see all mail temporarily:
    • While the categories are visible, swipe the category bar at the top of the inbox to the left until you see All Mail and tap it.

To manually categorize a sender’s emails:

  1. Open an email from the sender you want to re-categorize.
  2. Tap the More button (three dots) at the top of the message list.
  3. Select Categorize Sender.
  4. Choose a different category and tap Continue

To reset manual categorizations:

  1. Go to Settings > Mail.
  2. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom and tap Reset Manual Categorization.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today