Comedian Nate Jackson (“The Paper”) has been tapped for a recurring role in the second season of Apple TV‘s comedy “Bad Monkey,” exec produced by and starring Vince Vaughn, reports Deadline.

Character details are under wraps. Other previously announced additions in Season 2 include John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, Zavior Phillips, Sam Jaeger, and John Ortiz, who has been upped to a series regular role.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, the second season of “Bad Monkey” will be based on a new original story. Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+ and tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices,

with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related