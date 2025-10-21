India’s smartphone market grew 3% year-on-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) 2025, reaching 48.4 million units shipped according to the latest research from Omdia. And it was great news for Apple.

The iPhone maker posted its highest-ever shipments in India in 3Q, securing 10% share.

“Smaller cities drove volumes through aspirational demand, aggressive festive offers and wider availability,” said Omdia Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “While older iPhones 16s and 15s drove major shipments under discount-led upgrades, the iPhone 17 base model gained traction supported by a strong iPhone 12–15 install base upgrades. Looking ahead, Apple will aim for Pro-model upgrades and deepen its ecosystem to drive long-term value.”

Apple sold 4.9 million iPhones in India in Q3 for 10% market share. That compares to sales of 3.3 million and 7% market share in Q3 of 2024. Ahead of Apple in India’s smartphone market are vivo (20% market share), Samsung (14% market share), Xiaomi (13% market share), and OPPO (13% market share).

