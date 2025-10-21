Apple has featured London-based designer Marco Campardo, Paris duo Marie & Alexandre, Shanghai-based Duyi Han and Vietnamese-American ceramicist Jolie Ngo in its inaugural Designers of Tomorrow exhibition, reports deezen.

The exhibition showcases a range of media and craft techniques, demonstrating the ability of technology in assisting contemporary creativity and the process of making.

“At Design Miami, we’ve always championed the power of design to shape the way we live,’ says Design Miami CEO, Jennifer Roberts. ‘Apple shares this mission: its commitment to innovation and beauty has redefined everyday life, offering tools to create, inspire and impact. Designers of Tomorrow marks a highly significant collaboration, underscoring our mutual commitment to supporting and platforming the future of design.’

The work of the four aforementioned designers was showcased in a display at Design Miami.Paris, which opens today, curated by design practice AGO Projects co-founder Rodman Primack.

Each of the emerging designers, who all use iPads in their design process, was selected by a jury including Apple’s VP of human interface design Alan Dye and VP of industrial design Molly Anderson, along with designers Sabine Marcelis, Faye Toogood, Mathieu Lehanneur and Samuel Ross.

Curator Aric Chen, archivist Hervé Lemoine, Ateliers de Paris founder Lyne Cohen-Solal and Design Miami CEO Jen Roberts were also on the selection jury, notes dezeen.

