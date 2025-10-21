Apple has again attacked the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) crackdown, reports Reuters.

The tech giant told the General Court in Luxembourg, the EU’s second-highest court, that the new competition regime unlawfully forces changes to the iPhone, iMessage, and the App Store. Apple says the DMA forces obligations that are incompatible with protections of security, privacy, and property rights under EU law. The tech giant says the law places “hugely onerous and intrusive burdens” on designated gatekeepers, which include itself as well as Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, ByteDance, and Booking.

On May 30 Apple submitted a challenge to the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg. The company argued that the DMA requirements force it to share sensitive user data with competitors. Apple says this creates a variety of security risks.

Apple has been given until June 22 to bring the App Store into full compliance with the DMA or face recurring financial penalties following a €500 million fine imposed in April. Apple has until June 22 to rectify the issues or face “periodic penalty payments.” These ongoing fines would be determined based on the seriousness of the infringement and the company’s revenue. Apple must also pay the initial €500 million fine imposed by the EU by July 23 or begin accruing interest.

