Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s PR about the M5 Apple Vision Pro was vague about Mac Virtual Display improvements, but we’ve since confirmed with Apple that the refresh rate for the feature has been doubled from the previous locked 60Hz max to 120Hz.

° From The MacObserver: iPadOS 26.0.1 causes stuttering on App Library transitions in M-series iPads. Users report smooth performance elsewhere but a jarring gesture break.

° From MacRumors: The first alleged benchmark result for the M5 chip in the new 14-inch MacBook Pro has surfaced, allowing for some performance comparisons.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has accused Epic Games of seeking a free ride as the games company asks a court to permit its apps to be sideloaded onto iPhones with no commission to the Cupertino company.

° From The MacObserver: Geekbench results reveal Apple’s M5 chip leading all Mac and PC processors in single-core performance, marking a new speed milestone.

° From Macworld: You should activate this security setting on your iPhone immediately. An important USB-C setting is now available in iOS and iPadOS 26.

° From The MacObserver: iPad user say “System Data” is out of control after the iPadOS 26 update.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel debates OpenAI’s Sora—deepfakes, IP use, and “opt-out” controls that still require adding your likeness.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related