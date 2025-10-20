iVANKY has announced the FusionDock Max 2, a MacBook dock for Thunderbolt 5 designed for Apple Silicon users.

With native triple-display output, 120 Gbps of bandwidth, and 23 professional-grade ports, it transforms the MacBook into a full desktop-class workstation, according to the folks at iVANKY.

FusionDock Max 2 introduces a dual-chip architecture that pairs a Thunderbolt 5 controller with a DP-Alt chip, allowing users to connect up to two 6K displays and one 4K display natively — a first for MacBook docks. It also unlocks up to 120 Gbps of bandwidth, nearly three times faster than Thunderbolt 4.

the folks at iVANKY say that, alongside speed and display power, the dock delivers reliable charging with 140 W for MacBook and an independent 30 W USB-C PD port for accessories.

Its 23 ports in include 2.5G Ethernet, SD 4.0 to optical audio, and multiple 10 Gbps USB connections. To sustain performance, a hybrid cooling system combines a fan, suspended chassis design, and copper-alloy midframe,.

The FusionDock Max 2 is available now at iVANKY.com and Amazon. Readers can enjoy an exclusive 10% discount with the code PRIORITY10, which can also be applied when purchasing on Amazon.This reduce the price from US$499.99 to $399.99.

