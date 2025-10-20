The iPhone 17 series have outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% during the first 10 days of availability in China and the US, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple’s two key markets that make up the bulk of iPhone sales globally, notes the research group. Of the four iPhone variants, this year’s base model iPhone 17 is performing well, especially in China, where consumers are reacting warmly to its strong value offering.

“The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money,” Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said. “A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, selfie camera upgrade – all for the same price as last year’s iPhone 16. Buying this device is a no brainer, especially when you throw channel discounts and coupons into the mix. Simply put, it provides extremely good value-for-money, and Chinese consumers are rewarding Apple for that.”

In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro Max has seen the strongest ramp in demand as the big three carriers boost maximum subsidies by 10% ($100), reflecting a strategic shift towards ultra-premium customer segments in the US market.

“Carriers here are looking to maximize lifetime value by converting strong device subsidies into years of higher monthly service revenue through 24 or 36-month financing contracts,” Senior Analyst Maurice Klaehne commented. “The emphasis on Pro Max offers has made the ultra-premium Apple device more accessible to customers, bolstering premiumization trends and strengthening high-value customer ties to the Apple ecosystem.”

The eSIM-only iPhone Air is performing slightly better than the iPhone 16 Plus and questions over the availability of iPhone Air in China have been lifted with the official announcement of pre-orders beginning on October 17. “This is a big milestone for Apple and more broadly for eSIM,” Senior Analyst Ivan Lam said. “But the shorter pre-order period and high price compared to the spec-high and feature-rich base model iPhone 17 means the Air will likely remain niche initially.”

