Major League Soccer (MLS) and Apple are offering the league’s entire slate of playoff matches to all Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost, reports Sports Business Journal.

The MLS Cup Playoffs begin Wednesday with two Wild Card matches (No. 8 vs No. 9 in each conference), with the full best-of-3 Round One beginning on Friday. This will be the league’s third season under this playoff format, which shifts to single elimination in all subsequent rounds. MLS Cup is scheduled for Dec. 6.

In addition to matches Apple TV and MLS Season Pass, select playoff games will also be available through Fox Sports in the U.S. (FS1 and Fox Deportes) and on TSN and RDS in Canada. MLS Cup will air on Fox’s flagship broadcast network, notes Sports Business Journal.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related