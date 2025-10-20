A group of 55 Chinese iPhone and iPad users have filed a complaint with China’s market regulator, alleging that Apple abuses its market dominance by restricting app distribution and payments to its own platforms while charging high commissions, reports Reuters.

The complainants, led by lawyer Wang Qiongfei, argue that Apple maintains a monopoly over iOS app distribution in China while permitting alternative payment methods and app stores in other markets following regulatory pressure from the European Union and United States, the article adds.

The filing accuses Apple of three main violations of China’s Anti-Monopoly Law: forcing consumers to purchase digital goods exclusively through Apple’s In-App Purchase system, restricting iOS app downloads to the App Store, and charging commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases.

If this sounds like deja vu, that’s because — as noted by AppleInsider — that in 2021 Jin Xin sued Apple China, demanding that Apple entirely eliminate its 30% App Store fee. Represented by (yep) Wang Qiongfei, the case further demanded recompense for lost income, but was completely thrown out in 2024.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related