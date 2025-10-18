Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 13-17.
° I still think Apple has eventual plans for a “Vision Air.”
° Apple needs a computer display with speakers like these.
° Apple may already be working on the next version of the AirPods Pro.
° Apple is nearing a deal to acquire engineers and technology from Prompt AI, an early-stage startup focused on computer vision.
° Apple is being sued again for allegedly using copyrighted books in training Apple Intelligence.
° Apple TV+ has been redubbed simply Apple TV.
° Code references in macOS 26.1 beta 3 hints that Apple will release a second-generation Apple Pro Display XDR in the near future.
° Apple has announced that it’s significantly expanding its clean energy projects across Europe with new large-scale solar and wind farms now in development in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, and Romania.
° Apple hit its highest ever third quarter as global smartphone market grew 3% in quarter three.
° Apple is number three on Technology Magazine’s “Top 100 Technology Companies of 2025.”
° Alabama, Ed Farm, and Apple have teamed up to launch the Alabama Digital Eduction Network.
° Look for an Apple home hub next year, and an Apple robot in 2027.
° Apple wants India’s government to modify its income tax law.
° Apple was the fastest growing smartphone brand globally in the third quarter of 2025.
° Since its launch, the Apple Watch Series 10 has led North America smartphone shipments.
° As expected, Apple has introduced the new iPad Pro featuring an M5 chip.
° Apple has unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro packing an M5 chip.
° The Apple Vision Pro has been updated with an M5 chip and Dual Knit Band.
° For the 13th year running, Apple has topped Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands” list.
° Apple and NBCUniversal have launched the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, available beginning October 20.
° Apple is again rumored to be preparing a MacBook with OLED display and touch screen.
° Apple employees stay a median of 4.9 years, placing the company among the top tech employers for retention.
° Mac sales grew 10.7% annually as of the third quarter of 2025.
