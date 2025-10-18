Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 13-17.

° I still think Apple has eventual plans for a “Vision Air.”

° Apple needs a computer display with speakers like these.

° Apple may already be working on the next version of the AirPods Pro.

° Apple is nearing a deal to acquire engineers and technology from Prompt AI, an early-stage startup focused on computer vision.

° Apple is being sued again for allegedly using copyrighted books in training Apple Intelligence.

° Apple TV+ has been redubbed simply Apple TV.

° Code references in macOS 26.1 beta 3 hints that Apple will release a second-generation Apple Pro Display XDR in the near future.

° Apple has announced that it’s significantly expanding its clean energy projects across Europe with new large-scale solar and wind farms now in development in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, and Romania.

° Apple hit its highest ever third quarter as global smartphone market grew 3% in quarter three.

° Apple is number three on Technology Magazine’s “Top 100 Technology Companies of 2025.”

° Alabama, Ed Farm, and Apple have teamed up to launch the Alabama Digital Eduction Network.

° Look for an Apple home hub next year, and an Apple robot in 2027.

° Apple wants India’s government to modify its income tax law.

° Apple was the fastest growing smartphone brand globally in the third quarter of 2025.

° Since its launch, the Apple Watch Series 10 has led North America smartphone shipments.

° As expected, Apple has introduced the new iPad Pro featuring an M5 chip.

° Apple has unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro packing an M5 chip.

° The Apple Vision Pro has been updated with an M5 chip and Dual Knit Band.

° For the 13th year running, Apple has topped Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands” list.

° Apple and NBCUniversal have launched the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, available beginning October 20.

° Apple is again rumored to be preparing a MacBook with OLED display and touch screen.

° Apple employees stay a median of 4.9 years, placing the company among the top tech employers for retention.

° Mac sales grew 10.7% annually as of the third quarter of 2025.

