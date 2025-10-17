The iPhone Air sold out across online stores in China within hours of pre-orders opening, according to the South China Morning Post.

The thinnest-yet iPhone Air arrives in global markets in September, but was delayed in China as Beijing keeps a tight grip on eSIM approval. Apple said all three state-owned telecoms network operators — China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom — would provide eSIM support “subject to regulatory approval.” The iPhone Air requires an eSIM due to its small size (only 5.6mm thick).

This week’s iPhone Air debut in China coincides with with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s decision to authorize eSIM trials for smartphones. This is the first time Chinese users can activate a mobile number without a physical SIM card.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related